Northern Trust Corp Acquires 118,656 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,612,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,656 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of Welltower worth $541,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Welltower by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Welltower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 184,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 146.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.42. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.