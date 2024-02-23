Northern Trust Corp Acquires 13,513 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $518,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 75.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,625.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,387.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,120.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock worth $14,012,071. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

