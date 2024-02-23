Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $428,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

