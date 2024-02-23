Northern Trust Corp Has $511.83 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,522,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $511,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 58.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 76,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $282.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.45 and a 200-day moving average of $225.21. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $283.25.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,452. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

