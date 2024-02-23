Northern Trust Corp Has $559.95 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of Aflac worth $559,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after buying an additional 689,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

