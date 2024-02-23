Northern Trust Corp Has $573.39 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $573,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $233.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

