Northern Trust Corp Purchases 124,080 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Yum! Brands worth $409,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.59. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

