Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of MetLife worth $468,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,957,000 after buying an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MetLife by 806.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,840 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MET opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
