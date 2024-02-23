Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.87% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $527,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $521.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $505.19 and a 200 day moving average of $478.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $522.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
