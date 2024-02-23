Northland Capmk Weighs in on Encore Capital Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,949,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 916,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 401,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,843,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,282,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

