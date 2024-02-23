NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.