Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

