Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

