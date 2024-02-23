Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

