Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Nuvalent stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.37. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $3,663,432.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $378,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,724,698 shares in the company, valued at $130,145,711.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,300 shares of company stock worth $15,143,978. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

