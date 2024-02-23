NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NVEE opened at $108.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. NV5 Global has a one year low of $89.30 and a one year high of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 329.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 378,353 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 86.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth about $17,043,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,890,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

