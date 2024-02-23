NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00015110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001525 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,929.55 or 1.00028041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00173090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007346 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

