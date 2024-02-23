Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OPOF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.85. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPOF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.