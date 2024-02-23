Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial restated their overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLMA

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Olema Pharmaceuticals

OLMA stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $742.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 926,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,643,377.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm acquired 100,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,590,981 shares in the company, valued at $76,455,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.