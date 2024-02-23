Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,698 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN opened at $284.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.44. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $286.37.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

