Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,403 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $101.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

