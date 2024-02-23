Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

