Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,913 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 66,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.8 %

WFG stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.