Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.07 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after buying an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,795,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens cut Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LANC opened at $193.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.60. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.