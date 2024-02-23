Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 43.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,573,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $53.91.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.