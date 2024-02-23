Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

