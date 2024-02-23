Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.47 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,220,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,729,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Insperity by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 833,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.