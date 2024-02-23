Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.55 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,519 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

