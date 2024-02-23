Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $371.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.29.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

