Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

