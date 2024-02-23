Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,459,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.