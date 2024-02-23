Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.28 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $92.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.