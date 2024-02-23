Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $297.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.