Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $225.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $231.16.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

