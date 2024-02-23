Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.45.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

