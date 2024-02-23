Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

VRSK stock opened at $240.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

