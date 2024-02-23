Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,149 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $439.16. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also
