Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,149 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $428.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $439.16. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.