Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 407.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.46.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

