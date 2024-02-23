Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $1,272,039 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.08. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $136.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

View Our Latest Report on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

