Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,662,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in McKesson by 398.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

Shares of MCK opened at $510.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

