Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,957 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 446.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $149.03 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,919 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

