Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 169 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,028,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $170.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average is $154.64.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total value of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

