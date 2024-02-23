Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 4,979 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,206,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

