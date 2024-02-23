Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,673 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,514,000 after purchasing an additional 919,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,125,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRI opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

