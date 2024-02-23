Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 761 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $278.62 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average of $287.65.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

