Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 81,519 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,519 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.