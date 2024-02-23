Oppenheimer Increases Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $19.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

CCAP opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

