Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FERG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,072. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $208.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.