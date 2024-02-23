ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.12

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.43. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 36,713 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $740.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,779 shares of company stock valued at $339,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

