Pacira BioSciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

PCRX stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 786,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

